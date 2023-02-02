WASHINGTON — Authorities say a Monroe County man assaulted police officers during the Jan. 6, 2021 riot in Washington, D.C.

Dustin Sargent, 30, of Kunkletown, faces several charges, including obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder, assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and obstruction of an official proceeding, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

The DOJ says his actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the presidential election.

Sargent was arrested Wednesday morning.

According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, Sargent was among a crowd illegally massed inside the Capitol just outside of the rotunda dome. He was captured on CCTV entering the building through a broken window at the Senate Wing Door on the west side of the Capitol, then leaving the building before making his way to the east side, changing his hat and jacket and re-entering a second time through the east rotunda doors, the DOJ said.

The DOJ says Sargent was captured on video engaging in aggressive shoving with police officers at approximately 2:36 p.m. In the video, members of the riot can be heard singing the national anthem outside doors to the Capitol and, once the national anthem ends, members of the mob, including Sargent, physically engage police officers, according to the DOJ.

Sargent can be seen pushing an officer and grabbing another officer in an apparent attempt to physically force these officers and others away from the doors to allow other rioters into the Capitol, according to the news release.

According to the DOJ, Sargent engaged in multiple assaults against these two officers during the exchange. In another video, Sargent can be heard telling a police officer defending the House Chamber, “You let us in there, you deserve a medal of honor,” the DOJ said. The police did not let Sargent and the rest of the mob inside.