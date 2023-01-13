WASHINGTON – The Justice Department said Friday it has reached a settlement with Schuylkill County to resolve the department’s claims in a lawsuit regarding claims of sexual harassment by County Commissioner George F. Halcovage Jr.

The lawsuit alleged violations of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

The consent decree resolves the department’s allegations that Halcovage sexually harassed four female employees and that those employees suffered retaliation when they opposed Halcovage’s sexual harassment, according to a news release from the DOJ. The complaint also alleged multiple incidents of sexual advances, coercion of sexual intercourse and inappropriate sex-based comments occurring over many years.

Under the terms of the consent decree, if approved by the court, the county will, among other things, retain a consultant from a list of consultants approved by the Justice Department. The consultant will conduct a workplace climate survey, propose improvements to the county’s equal employment opportunity policies and develop a new sexual harassment training program, the DOJ said.

The DOJ says the consent decree also includes restrictions on Halcovage, who has refused to resign from his position and who can only be removed, under state law, through impeachment in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and conviction in the Pennsylvania Senate.

The four women harassed by Halcovage, who have additional claims under state and federal law against Schuylkill County and several individual defendants, will continue to pursue their claims, the DOJ said.

“All people deserve to go to work each day without fear of sexual harassment and retaliation when they oppose that harassment,” said Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division. “This resolution sends a clear message that the Justice Department will not tolerate sexual harassment and retaliation especially when it is perpetrated by an elected official who abuses the powers of their office.”

“Today, by this consent decree, we emphasize that local governments must have comprehensive policies and training to prevent sexual harassment and retaliation by public servants,” said U.S. Attorney Gerard M. Karam for the Middle District of Pennsylvania. “No official can abuse their power and position to a workforce they were elected to supervise, and this settlement provides steps the County must take to prevent and address this abusive behavior.”