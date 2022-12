The Department of Justice and Schuylkill County are seeking to settle their parts of a lawsuit against commissioner George Halcovage.

A court filing from earlier this week shows a hearing scheduled for next Wednesday to pick a date for settlement talks.

Schuylkill County was named in a lawsuit brought by four former employees against Halcovage.

They accuse Halcovage of sexual harassment and sexual assault.

Halcovage denies the allegations.