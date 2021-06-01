Department of Justice generic

Police in Hazleton, Pennsylvania, will be required to take steps to remove language barriers faced by the city’s large Spanish-speaking population under a Justice Department settlement.

The Justice Department had been investigating the police department after a resident reported having to rely on his young son and a co-worker to be able to communicate with officers.

The settlement announced Tuesday requires police to provide “appropriate language assistance” to people with limited English proficiency. The city will also print forms and notices in English and Spanish, and provide training to staff.

Hazleton’s Hispanic population has swelled from less than 5% in 2000 to nearly 60% of the population today.

