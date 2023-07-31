SCRANTON, Pa. - A Monroe County man is being accused of getting about $2.2 million in COVID-19 relief funding by filing fraudulent applications for pandemic stimulus funds.

In a news release Monday, the Department of Justice said Brian J. Albelli, age 45, of Stroudsburg, then used the money for purchasing boats and automobiles, real estate, retail shopping, and other personal expenses.

He was charged July 27 with wire fraud and money laundering.

According to United States Attorney Gerard M. Karam, the information alleges that Albelli owned and operated multiple corporate entities in Pennsylvania and Florida. Albelli allegedly filed approximately 20 fraudulent applications for pandemic stimulus funds, including under the Payment Protection Program (PPP), and for Economic Injury and Disaster Loans (EIDLs), the DOJ said.

The applications allegedly submitted by Albelli were filed on behalf of corporate entities that did not, in fact, have actual business operations, and that bore inflated revenues and employee headcount, and nonexistent gross receipts and costs of goods sold, according to the news release.

The DOJ says the applications also included a forged IRS income tax return and forged federal employment tax documents.

Albelli allegedly obtained in excess of approximately $2.2 million in PPP and EIDL funds, for himself and his family members, through filing the fraudulent applications, the DOJ said. Instead of using the funds on business expenses, Albelli allegedly used them on purchasing boats and automobiles, real estate, retail shopping, and other personal expenses, according to the DOJ.

Albelli also is charged with committing money laundering by concealing the fraudulent proceeds of his crimes, according to the news release.

The PPP and EIDL programs, both funded by the March 2020 CARES Act, were designed to help small businesses facing financial difficulties during the COVID-19 pandemic, the DOJ said.

PPP funds were offered in forgivable loans, provided that certain criteria are met, including use of the funds for employee payroll, mortgage interest, lease, and utilities expenses.

EIDL funds are offered in low-interest rate loans, designated for specific business expenses, such as fixed debts, payroll, and business obligation.

On May 17, 2021, the Attorney General established the COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Task Force to marshal the resources of the Department of Justice in partnership with agencies across government to enhance efforts to combat and prevent pandemic-related fraud, the DOJ said.

The maximum penalties under federal law for both charges are 20 years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a fine. A sentence following a finding of guilt is imposed by the Judge after consideration of the applicable federal sentencing statutes and the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the DOJ says.