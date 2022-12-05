WAYNE TWP., Pa. - Donations are already pouring into a Schuylkill County wildlife rehabilitation center burned to the ground.
More than 20 animals inside the Red Creek Wildlife Center were killed when the clinic on the property went up in flames. Staff confirmed that birds, a porcupine, possums, and snakes died in the fire along with two tortoises that were rescued but later had to be euthanized.
The founder of the facility, Peggy Hentz tells 69 News that a fire marshal on scene said the cause was likely electrical in nature but the exact cause is still under investigation. The damage is extensive. The clinic is a total loss.
Hentz says that Red Creek takes in and cares for nearly 4,000 animals and then releases them back into the wild. Hentz herself has been doing this for more than three decades. She says it's her life's work.
"From hummingbirds to eagles, from baby squirrels and bunnies, to white-tailed deer, turtles, snakes," Red Creek Wildlife Center Founder, Peggy Hentz says.
Hentz along with her staff and volunteers were on scene following the deadly fire trying to regroup as they continue to care for the other animals on the property that survived.
"Rescuing the animals that were in the outdoor enclosures that could have suffered from smoke inhalation, we moved them, Hentz said. "They're now being moved back."
Hentz says other wildlife centers across the state have donated supplies to help them tend to the other animals. She says despite the immense tragedy, their mission must continue.
"There's animals still on the property," Hentz says. "Everyone's being fed and cleaned just like they are every day and our staff is here doing that along with some volunteers."
"Peggy is a woman of extraordinary ability who had probably one of the roughest days of her life today," Red Creek Wildlife Center Volunteer Scott Armstrong said.
"It was a very tough day for her but she's also tough as nails and she's going to rebuild," Armstrong said. "They'll be back better, bigger and stronger than ever, but it's going to be a rough few weeks here."
Armstrong says plans are already in the works to get a new facility up and running but it's going to take time and help. He says the support has already been immeasurable.
"Red Creek's Facebook page grounded to a halt just on a capacity issue, which I've never seen on our Facebook page and the website crashed just because of the outpouring of help and monetary donations, " Armstrong said. "I'm happy to report that it's back up and running."
He says monetary donations are needed most right now.
As for Hentz, she says there is no doubt that their mission will continue and they will rebuild.
"Red Creek is too valuable of a service to the community to see it disappear," Hentz said. "So we will be rebuilding."