LONG POND, Pa. | This weekend, event officials say thousands of race fans will descend on ‘The Tricky Triangle,’ the region’s iconic Pocono Raceway, to enjoy three days of racing including two NASCAR Cup Series races.
The event is allowed at maximum capacity and will host a total of five races including Sunday’s Explore the Pocono Mountains 350, officials say. If the same driver wins both NASCAR Cup Series races, area charities and one lucky fan stand to win thousands of dollars.
In partnership with Pocono Raceway, the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) says it will award $100,000 if the winner of the NASCAR race on Saturday also wins the NASCAR race on Sunday. Five Pocono charities have been selected to win $18,000 each if the same driver wins both races.
Those five charities reportedly are: Pocono Mountains United Way, Salvation Army Pocono Mountains, Carbon County Community Foundation, Greater Pike Community Foundation and Wayne County Community Foundation. Additionally, one lucky fan can enter for a chance to win $10,000.
For official contest entry and rules, visit the official website. If a NASCAR driver does not sweep both races, the PMVB says it will offer these organizations $5,000 worth of in-kind marketing support each to further their goals of helping the Pocono communities which they serve.
“It would be exciting if the same driver wins both races but even more exciting for all of our non-profits which stand to win thousands for their important missions,” said Chris Barrett, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau President/CEO. “We would like to give back to some of our amazing charitable organizations which have tirelessly given back to our Pocono Communities for many years. We know that last year was challenging for them all and we want to help give back and support these organizations.”
In its 50th year, Pocono Raceway says it is prepared to show race fans and visitors to the Pocono Mountains a great experience at the tri-oval track brought to prominence by the Mattioli family. In the decades since, they say the racetrack has been synonymous with great racing and Pocono hospitality.
“Our facility is one of many great attractions to this region every year,” said Ben May, Pocono Raceway President. “The Great Pocono Raceway Air Show later this summer will cap off an amazing summer season returning things to normal around the Poconos. Our hardworking industry looks forward to welcoming countless families this year and well into the future.”
Camping for the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend is sold out, officials stated. They report grandstand tickets start at $45 for adults on Saturday and Sunday. Kids, ages 12 and under, receive free admission to the 100 and 200 Level of the Grandstand all weekend. Parking is free and coolers are welcome.
Event officials say the 2021 NASCAR Doubleheader Weekend at Pocono Raceway will feature five NASCAR & ARCA races in three days, including two NASCAR Cup Series races taking place on back-to-back days. The jam-packed weekend starts with the General Tire #AnywhereIsPossible 200 ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, June 25.
The CRC Brakleen 150 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the Pocono Organics CBD 325 NASCAR Cup Series race will take place on Saturday, June 26. The weekend ends with the Pocono Green 225 Recycled by J.P. Mascaro & Sons NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the Explore the Pocono Mountains 350 NASCAR Cup Series races on Sunday, June 27.
For additional event details, schedule and important fan information, visit the Pocono Raceway website.