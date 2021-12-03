JIM THORPE, Pa. – There's something about the lights that shine at Christmas. They twinkle and sparkle and make magic for big and little kids alike. Lights at the Lake in Jim Thorpe, though, is more than just a fun time for families.
It's also a fundraiser for kids, as part of a nonprofit called "Raising the House."
"Raising the House is in memory of my husband, Blaine House," explained Tamara House, who serves on the board of directors.
Blaine House was a fifth-grade teacher at Towamensing Elementary School. When he passed away in 2013, his fellow teachers started a fundraiser in his honor, with 100% of the money going to Palmerton Area School District kids and their families.
Over the years, things have grown — and now, they're at Lights at the Lake, where they hope to stay for years to come.
The drive-thru light show is set up around the picturesque Mauch Chunk Lake Park in Jim Thorpe.
"We hope this becomes an annual tradition for families to visit, along with experiencing everything Jim Thorpe has to offer during the holiday season," House said, "and we hope that families can now add this along with that."
Lights at the Lake is located at 625 Lenz Trail. To get more information, visit the Lights at the Lake website.