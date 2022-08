NESQUEHONING, Pa. - A driver is now facing DUI charges after a crash into a home in Carbon County.

The driver of the SUV that veered off of Route 54 and ended up completely inside a Nesquehoning home was drunk at the time of the April 22 crash, police said Thursday.

Authorities have declined to release that person's name yet, but said multiple counts related to DUI and driving without insurance have been filed.

It does not appear that anyone was hurt in the crash.