EAST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – A person died Saturday after crashing into a fallen tree while riding a motorcycle in Schuylkill County.
State police say they responded to a reported crash at Chestnut Road/Route 443 and Orchard Lane just after 12:30 a.m.
They found that a large, rotted tree had fallen across the roadway, blocking both lanes of Route 443.
An individual on a motorcycle was traveling east on the road and struck the fallen tree, which resulted in fatal injuries.
The Schuylkill County coroner arrived on the scene, and the victim was transported.
The name of the driver is not being released at this time.