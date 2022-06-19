Motorcycle accident crash generic

EAST BRUNSWICK TWP., Pa. – A person died Saturday after crashing into a fallen tree while riding a motorcycle in Schuylkill County. 

State police say they responded to a reported crash at Chestnut Road/Route 443 and Orchard Lane just after 12:30 a.m. 

They found that a large, rotted tree had fallen across the roadway, blocking both lanes of Route 443.

An individual on a motorcycle was traveling east on the road and struck the fallen tree, which resulted in fatal injuries.

The Schuylkill County coroner arrived on the scene, and the victim was transported.

The name of the driver is not being released at this time.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.