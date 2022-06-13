ELDRED TWP., Pa. - Police in Monroe County are on the hunt for the driver they said fled the scene of a hit-and-run crash that sent one person to the hospital.
It happened Saturday just after 8:00 p.m. near the intersection of Frable Drive and Weir Mountain Road in Eldred Twp.
Police say the driver of 2006 Audi was traveling east on Frable Drive and failed to stop at a stop sign, hitting a 2008 BWM traveling south on Weird Mountain Road.
The BWM came to rest on a grass lawn. Officials say the stop sign was clearly posted.
Pennsylvania State Police of Lehighton say the driver of the Audi fled the scene of the crash. The vehicle was located away from the scene unoccupied and was towed to a secured location.
Police are looking for the driver the Audi. It's unknown if the driver was injured in the incident.
A 35-year-old female passenger in the BMW was taken to Lehigh Valley Cedar Crest Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.
The driver of the BMW, a passenger and a child in the vehicle were not injured.
Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Lehighton.