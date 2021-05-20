MOUNT POCONO, Pa. - The driver in a crash in the Poconos that left two vehicles and a business severely damaged earlier this month has been cited for careless driving.
The driver of the vehicle, Risa Graves, 33, from Cresco, has been issued citations for careless driving, driving on the right side of the roadway and driving on roadways laned for traffic, according to Pocono Mountain Regional police. All are summary violations.
Pocono Rocks, an indoor recreation center with a café, shared photos of the scene and aftermath in Mount Pocono. Graves's vehicle hit a parked vehicle parked along Route 611, sending both vehicles into the front of the building, said Pocono Mountain Regional police.
Five people were taken to the hospital with injuries, police said. Pocono Rocks said no one in the building was injured, and posted hours indicate the facility had been closed on the day of the crash.
The business has started cleaning up, and said it is working on plans to rebuild.