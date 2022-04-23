Driver Killed in I-80 truck crash

A crew from All Points Towing cleans up the aftermath of a fatal crash in Kidder Twp. 

 Lawrence Neff | for 69 News

KIDDER TWP., Pa. - Police say a 52-year-old man from New York is dead after crashing his truck on Interstate 80 in Kidder Twp., Carbon County early Saturday morning. 

According to police, the driver was traveling east in an tractor-trailer around 2:40 a.m. Officials say the truck driver came to where the highway curved to the left, but kept going straight, striking a guard rail and trees on the opposite side of the road. 

The drivers name is being withheld until officials can notify his next-of-kin. 

The Lake Harmony Rescue Squad Ambulance Corp. responded to the accident, but the driver was not taken to a hospital. 

