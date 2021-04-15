FOSTER TWP., Pa. - A truck driver and a mechanic were hurt in a fiery tractor-trailer crash on the Interstate 81 shoulder on Monday.
A tractor-trailer stopped Monday morning on the shoulder of 81 northbound, just before the Route 25/Hegins exit in Schuylkill County, because of a flat tire, state police said in a news release Thursday.
A service mechanic had just finished changing the tire around 9 a.m., when a passing tractor-trailer couldn't slow down enough for traffic and swerved into the back of the stopped truck, police said.
The impact caused the fuel tank in the striking truck to explode, and both tractor-trailers were engulfed in flames, police said.
The collision pushed forward the stopped truck, which hit the service mechanic who was standing in front of it. He was thrown about 25 feet and received a head injury, police said.
The driver of the striking truck was injured but was able to escape the burning vehicle. The Maryland man was taken to the hospital, but police did not comment on his condition.
The mechanic, a 53-year-old Pottsville man, was also taken to the hospital, but the extent of his injuries is not known.
The driver of the stopped truck was not hurt.
The striking truck and the trailer of the other truck were completely burned, and the road was also extensively damaged by the flames, police said.
The northbound interstate was closed all day until about 7 p.m. Monday.