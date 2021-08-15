LEHIGHTON, Pa. - The driver of a tractor-trailer needed rescuing Sunday after a crash in Carbon County.
Officials say the operator of the tractor-trailer was traveling in the SB lanes of the turnpike near MM 84.5 around 6:30 a.m. when they lost control of the vehicle.
It was reported that the tractor-trailer swerved into the right lanes and rolled over the guiderail before falling down the embankment.
Emergency crews spent about one hour rescuing the driver from the wreckage. The driver was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.