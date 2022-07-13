A program designed to help try to curb addictions to opioids and other drugs is back for a fourth year.
The "Drug Take Back Program" will be held during NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway.
Raceway officials, in combination with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, run the program.
Fans coming to the raceway July 22, 23, and 24 can bring unneeded prescription drugs. The drugs will be safely disposed of.
In exchange, you will get vouchers for prize drawings, including items autographed by NASCAR drivers.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office says the take back program took back 250 pounds of prescription drugs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.