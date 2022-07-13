A program designed to help try to curb addictions to opioids and other drugs is back for a fourth year.

The "Drug Take Back Program" will be held during NASCAR race weekend at Pocono Raceway.

Raceway officials, in combination with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office, run the program.

Fans coming to the raceway July 22, 23, and 24 can bring unneeded prescription drugs. The drugs will be safely disposed of.

In exchange, you will get vouchers for prize drawings, including items autographed by NASCAR drivers.

Attorney General Josh Shapiro's office says the take back program took back 250 pounds of prescription drugs in 2018, 2019 and 2021.

COMING SOON!

A new way to comment on WFMZ.com

Tags

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.