Pennsylvania's Attorney General was at Pocono Raceway Wednesday to announce a drug take back program.

The take back will be held during NASCAR race weekend in Monroe County next month.

Raceway officials and the office of AG Michelle Henry run the program.

If you head to the raceway July 21 through July 23, you can bring unneeded prescription drugs.

Organizers will dispose of the drugs.

This is the fifth year for the drug take back program during race weekend at Pocono.