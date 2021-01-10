MONROE COUNTY, Pa. -- Police have made an arrest after a DUI suspect fled from a traffic stop Saturday night in Tobyhanna Township.
Around 7:00 p.m. Pocono Mountain Regional Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Honda Accord on Route 940 near Route 380, police say.
The operator later identified as Jordan Rosado, 18, stopped briefly on the I-380 entrance ramp, then accelerated onto I-380 north.
Police pursued Rosado on 380 north into Coolbaugh Township.
According to police, the Honda continued north on Route 380 at high speeds. The Honda exited Route 380 onto State Route 423 south.
The Honda continued south on Route 423, where it had a mechanical malfunction.
Rosado, however, still refused to pull over and turned east onto State Route 940, but now at a low rate of speed. Rosado continued east on Route 940 and made a left onto Stillwater Drive, police say.
The Honda traveled towards the back of a development when Rosado exited the vehicle and ran into the woods.
Police pursued Rosado and he was placed under arrest. Rosado was charged with felony fleeing and eluding, DUI, reckless endangering, resisting arrest and multiple summary offenses.
He was taken to Monroe County Correctional Facility.