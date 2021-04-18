LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a Saturday night crash involving an unmarked police vehicle.
Authorities say the crash happened around 10:15 p.m. near MM 97.6 on I-476 in Penn Lake Borough, Luzerne County when a driver hit a stationary police sedan.
PSP say one of their Police Troopers, Trooper Splendido, was stationary on the right berm running radar when a 2006 Pontiac Torrent struck the State Police vehicle at a high rate of speed of 93MPH.
Officials say the driver of the Pontiac Torrent struck a concrete barrier and drove off the roadway before hitting the police sedan.
Inside the Pontiac Torrent were 28-year-old Yerson Adolpho Garcia Guzman and 44-year-old Sharitzy Singh Santiago, both of Duryea, Luzerne County.
Garcia Guzman and Santiago are both suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash.
Santiago was injured and taken to Geisinger South Wilkes-Barre.
Garcia Guzman was injured and taken by ambulance to Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
53-year-old Trooper Splendido of the PSP Pocono Station was also injured, but was treated and released.
The incident is under investigation. Pennsylvania State Police say charges are likely to be filed.