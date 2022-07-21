Pottsville fire North Second Street
Larry Neff | for 69 News

POTTSVILLE, Pa. - Firefighters battled the heat to fight a fire at an apartment building in Schuylkill County.

It broke out around 6 a.m. Thursday in a home converted into apartments in the 600 block of N. Second Street in Pottsville.

Fire crews quickly struck two alarms to get additional manpower to the scene.

Temperatures and the humidity were already heating up for the day amid a heatwave, and a bus was brought in for firefighters to cool down.

A photographer for 69 News says the back of the building sustained the most damage.

No injuries were reported, and it's not clear how many people will be affected.

