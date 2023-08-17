Early morning fire damages building in downtown Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, Pa. – A fire in downtown Stroudsburg early Thursday morning damaged an apartment building and business on Main Street.

Crews from the Stroudsburg Fire Department were called to the blaze in the 500 block of Main Street around 2:30 a.m.

The Stroudsburg Fire Department Facebook page says the fire occurred at an apartment at 544 Main St., above King of Smoke.

Firefighters encountered heavy fire on the second floor of the building. 544 Main St. was heavily damaged, and 556 Main St. had minor smoke and water damage.

Main Street was closed between Fifth and Seventh streets, but was reopened at 5:30 a.m.

Officials say there were no serious injuries, but there were minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by police and fire officials.