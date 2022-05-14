Firefighters tackle early morning blaze in Saylorsburg
Rich Rolen | for 69 News

SAYLORSBURG, Pa. - Firefighters responded to a fire on the 100 block of Bull Run Road. 

The fire was called in just after 2 a.m. on Saturday, and officials say there was nobody in the home. No injuries were reported. 

