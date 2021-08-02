EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Sunday morning fire in East Stroudsburg has been ruled suspicious.
The fire chief says they got the call around 7 a.m. about a man who lit the house on fire and locked himself inside.
When they got there one man was in the front yard with burns.
A man and woman who had jumped from the second story were in the back. The man had a punctured lung, presumably from the fall.
It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control.
In all, four people were hurt and five were displaced. The Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.
The fire chief says the house suffered moderate to severe damage.
No word on any arrests.