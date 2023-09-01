EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. — East Stroudsburg University (ESU) has received a $17,000 grant to support hearing and speech/language screenings for at-risk children.

According to an ESU Foundation press release, the grant — from Wilkes-Barre-based AllOne Charities — will allow the school's Speech and Hearing Clinic to buy the "necessary equipment to screen preschoolers for hearing loss and speech/language delays."

Hearing and speech/language delays that go undetected at an early age can lead to communication, reading, social, academic and other issues for children later in life, the press release said.

"Early treatment will have a life-long positive impact on these children’s lives,” said Dr. Susan Dillmuth-Miller, ESU associate professor of communication sciences and disorders. “Without support, we would not be able to continue this service to our community.”

AllOne Charities supports organizations that are dedicated to improving the health and wellness of people in Northeastern and North Central Pennsylvania, according to the ESU press release.