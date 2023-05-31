EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A Monroe County man is accused of sexually assaulting two children.

Andrew Lissitz, of East Strooudsburg, faces charges of aggravated sexual assault, sexual assault, and endangering the welfare of a child, according to a news release from the Warren County, New Jersey Prosecutor's Office.

In July 2020, one victim reported to law enforcement that Lissitz sexually abused her when she was six years old, the prosecutor's office said. After an investigation, authorities say Lissitz sexually abused the child on two separate occasions.

In September 2021, another victim reported that Lissitz sexually abused her when she was approximately seven years old, according to the news release. After an investigation, authorities say Lissitz sexually abused the second victim on at least one occasion.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incidents or has additional information concerning Lissitz, contact the Warren County Prosecutor's Office, Special Victim's Unit at 908-475-6040 or 908-475-6060.

Lissitz remains in Warren County Jail pending his first appearance in Warren County Superior Court.