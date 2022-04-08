MONROE COUNTY, Pa. – An East Stroudsburg man is facing charges in connection with a 2021 incident involving the death of a 3-month-old infant.
Pennsylvania State Police say Michael Noel Yard, 32, was arrested Friday on charges of criminal homicide, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.
A state police report says Yard found his son unresponsive in the 100 block of Pinewood Drive South in Middle Smithfield Township on August 1, 2021. Yard administered CPR and called 911. First responders then transported the infant to Lehigh Valley Hospital–Pocono, where he was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy indicated the manner of death was a homicide, with blunt force trauma to the head as the immediate cause.