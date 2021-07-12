Police lights/crime

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police report a man was killed when his residence became filled with a deadly level of carbon monoxide. 

PSP say on July 7 they responded to a home in the 100 block of Murry Hill Road in Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County and found an unresponsive man in the bedroom of the home.  

The man was identified as Naseem Kareem, 21 of East Stroudsburg. 

Officials report a gas generator being used in the home was run until it was out of fuel. The generator appeared to have been utilized during power outages caused by recent storms. 

