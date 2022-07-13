Gavel

SCRANTON – An East Stroudsburg, Monroe County man has been sentenced for drug trafficking and firearms charges.

Ramon Williams, 44, was sentenced on July 5 to almost 12 years in prison by United States District Court Judge Malachy E. Mannion, according to a news release from the Department of Justice.

Williams pleaded guilty on May 25 to one count of possessing two handguns in furtherance of drug trafficking, and to a separate count of distributing over 28 grams of crack cocaine.

Charges were originally filed against Williams on March 20, 2019. However, Williams failed to appear at a court hearing on December 4, 2019, and absconded from pretrial supervision, the Justice Department said.

He was found and arrested in Monroe County on March 24, 2022, and later pleaded guilty to the above charges.

