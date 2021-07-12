POCONO TWP., Pa. - East Stroudsburg University and Northampton Community College are announcing a partnership that aims to benefit their students.
It will create a pathway for NCC students with an associate's degree to further their education.
Essentially, as students prepare to receive their associate's degree at NCC, if they'd like to continue their education, they can do so at ESU with a seamless transition for their studies.
This new partnership essentially guarantees admission to ESU for graduates at NCC. They say ESU is already the top college transfer destination for NCC students, with more than 300 graduates that enroll each year.
In the agreement, NCC students must obtain an associate's degree or approximately 60 credit hours, with a minimum GPA of 2.0.
Students will enter their junior year.
"What we have done is streamline the pathway, so students don't have to worry about each individual course transfer. ESU collaborated with us to take the entire degree in and provide standing at the junior level for the students that follow that pathway," said Carolyn Bortz, vice president of academic affairs at NCC.
"It also has the affordability factor. Access has always been there for NCC and ESU, but now we are adding scholarship dollars to tie to this program based on your GPA," said Kenneth Long, interim president of ESU.
It's also important to note that not only can NCC students transfer to ESU, but ESU students will also be able to transfer to NCC if they choose.
Scholarships range from $2,000-$6,000 a year.