EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania has announced a special tuition rate for residents of states that neighbor Pennsylvania.
The tuition rate will be offered to residents of New York, New Jersey, Ohio, West Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware.
The tuition rate offered to residents of these states is $402.50 per credit or $4,830 per semester for a full-time student taking 12-18 credits per semester.
The special rate is tentative until the 2022-23 tuition is approved by the Board of Governors at their April meeting.
The University says this tuition cost is comparable to many in-state tuition rates.
“We are excited to offer students in our neighboring states an opportunity to live and learn in one of the most beautiful areas of Pennsylvania – the Pocono Mountains – at an extremely affordable rate,” said Karen Lucas, vice president for enrollment management at ESU. “These rates will make ESU comparable, financially, to many universities in their home states.” In addition to this new special rate, ESU will continue to offer merit scholarships to out-of-state first year and transfer students.
This new rate will be offered to new first-time freshmen and new transfers starting fall 2022. The rate will also be offered starting fall 2022 to continuing students from these states.
Approximately 15% of ESU’s enrollment is from out-of-state students.
“Creating a special rate for students who reside in adjacent states is a policy commonly followed in other areas of the country.” Lucas said. “We want to help students fulfill their dreams of going away to college. We want them to know they can come to ESU for a quality, affordable education.”
To apply to East Stroudsburg University of Pennsylvania for the Fall 2022 semester visit esu.edu/apply.