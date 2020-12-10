EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – If all goes as planned, East Stroudsburg University hopes to have about 800 students on campus for the spring 2021 semester.
University Interim President Ken Long told the ESU Council of Trustees during Thursday’s virtual meeting that plans have been underway to increase the number of students on campus for the upcoming semester.
“Using this experience and the experience of our sister institutions, we’ve developed plans for increasing number of students who reside in the spring,” he said.
The university switched to a fully remote instruction model in spring 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. It allowed only a small number of students to return to campus for the fall 2020 semester.
According to Joanne Bruno, provost and vice president for academic affairs, the hope is to have more than 800 students return to campus. Those students will be housed in single-occupancy rooms with private bathrooms.
Long said the university has been working with Lehigh Valley Health Network on an ongoing coronavirus mitigation plan and will continue to test students for the virus.
“The process has helped us identify most of the cases of those who were asymptomatic,” he said.
Long said the plan is to test students who intend to return to campus, as well as those who choose to participate in on-campus activities, at the start of the spring semester.
The university will conduct daily symptom monitoring through an app provided by an LVHN supplier.
Plans for quarantine have also been made for anyone who tests positive, has symptoms, or has been exposed to the virus.
Like many universities across the nation, ESU has had to reduce costs due to lowered enrollment amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The university has been forced to reduce temporary faculty and some classes for both the upcoming spring and fall semesters. Among them, the first-year experience course and others in the areas of health and wellness have been “re-examined," according to Long.
On Thursday, trustees also unanimously approved the start of fundraising campaigns for $750,000 for a redesigned football locker room, $2.5 million in soccer stadium upgrades, and $850,000 for a simulation lab for health sciences.
Plans are for at least one portion of the soccer stadium to be named in honor of former men’s head coach Jerry Sheska.
Sheska led the men’s soccer team to 15 PSAC titles and 16 NCAA tournament appearances in his 29-year career.