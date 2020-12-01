EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg University plans to allow more students to return to campus in the spring.
East Stroudsburg University’s Interim President Kenneth Long announced plans for 2021, including the intention to bring all students back to campus for the fall 2021 semester after having an increased number of students return to campus this spring, according to a university news release.
The university switched to complete remote instruction in the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in spring 2020 and opted to have only a small number of students on campus during the current fall 2020 semester.
“During the past several months and especially during this recent spike in COVID-19 cases, the University has learned a lot about how this virus was being contracted by the campus community; it’s almost never in the classroom or from on-campus organized events, but instead from less controlled casual activities,” said Long. “We are very aware that our current and prospective students are eager to exchange their current remote learning for in-person experiences in the classroom, the residence halls and in other facilities across campus. A successful return to ESU will require all of us to be committed to doing our part in order to maintain the safety of the entire campus community, both on and off-campus.”
Nearly one-third of the normal housing units will be available in spring 2021 for students requiring face-to-face instruction, practicums, clinical assignments and various campus-based activities.
Most instruction for the Spring 2021 semester will remain online, Long said. Students living on-campus will be able to eat meals in the dining hall, study in the library, participate in athletics and student organizations, and to participate in campus events and activities, Long said.
Long said students will need to follow strict guidelines for wearing masks, social distancing, sanitizing and hand-washing.
“The University is taking the necessary steps to mitigate this virus, but we will only be successful if students, faculty and staff adhere to these protocols. An inability to do so will result in us having to revert back to a more distanced approach,” Long said.
The university said it will be implementing a number of new safety protocols for the Spring 2021 semester, including universal self-monitoring and expanded testing. Daily health checks and surveillance testing will be conducted for all students who want to live on campus, participate in voluntary activities or intercollegiate athletics. Prior and upon arrival to campus, all students will need to quarantine until a negative COVID-19 test result is received.
Students will be housed in single-unit suites or apartments with private bathrooms.