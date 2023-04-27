EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - East Stroudsburg University brought out all of the traditions Thursday, as it looked forward to its future. The school community welcomed a new president with a big inauguration.

Kenneth Long is the school’s 14th president, and the first African American to serve in the role.

“I Kenneth Long do solemnly pledge,” Long said during the ceremony.

East Stroudsburg University has a new president to lead its Warriors.

”I present you with this medallion,” said L. Patrick Ross, the chair of the council of trustees.

”I hereby declare you as president of East Stroudsburg University,” said Daniel Greenstein, the chancellor of Pennsylvania’s State System of Higher Education.

Long has been at ESU for ten years and has been interim president since the last president retired in 2020. She said the university won the lottery when she hired him.

”You are honest, open, transparent and thoughtful,” said Marcia Welsh, the 13th president of East Stroudsburg University. “You have an innate ability to work with anyone and everyone to get things done.”

"I am committed to leading this institution with integrity, inclusivity, innovation and I am determined to make a positive impact on the lives of our students and the communities we serve," said Long.

The theme of Long’s inauguration was “Creating Opportunities: Community, Engagement and Belonging.”

”Wherever you turn on ESU’s campus, you will see him by your side,” Adam Stauffer, the chair of the ESU Foundation Board, said of Long.

”The Borough of East Stroudsburg and myself look forward to working with you and achieving greater things together,” said East Stroudsburg Mayor Victor Brozusky.

”My main goals are strengthening our visibility in the community, being partners with the school districts, with the medical facilities,” said Long.

Long tells 69 News among his priorities is opening a new health sciences facility, since that college currently shares space with the university’s athletics program.

”It's a big Warrior family and we do a lot of things together,” said Long. “We do everything together, and that support of the community will help all of us be successful."

The ceremony capped off a week of celebratory events with East Stroudsburg’s teams, performance groups, students, staff and alumni.