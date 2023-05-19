EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The Poconos has appeared to shake off most of the pandemic, but new challenges lie ahead.

That was the takeaway from ESU's 10th annual Economic Outlook Summit, focused on the region's economic transformation.

Employment has largely returned to normal across the four-county region. In Carbon and Wayne counties, it's surpassed previous numbers.

"I think the pandemic was a blessing in disguise for the Pocono region," said Kenneth Long, President of ESU. "We have the greatest outdoor area in the country - I believe - and being able to come here, live here, now that people can work remotely more and more often and live in the Poconos."

Overall, the Poconos is one of the few regions in the state that has seen a net gain in taxpayers since 2007.

"You must be thinking these must be people coming from New York into the region. If you're one of those people who thought that, you're right," said Ryotaro Tashiro, Senior Outreach Economist at the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.

While tourism and hospitality still make up a large portion of the local economy, there's been growth in other sectors, like health care. Registered nurses were the most in-demand job from 2019 to 2022.

Rapid growth has exposed other issues, like inflation. The average living wage for one adult with no child in the Poconos is now $16.88 an hour.

Another issue is a serious lack of affordable housing and underproduction, which jumped in the Poconos from 2012 to 2019, according to Mike Kingsella, CEO of Up for Growth, a national cross-sector network committed to solving the housing shortage and affordability crisis.

"You have systems and patterns of policies that have perpetuated this underproduction even as demographic practices and households needs have changed over the years," Kingsella said.

The Poconos is faced with an increasingly older population. The 55+ age group has now surpassed all other age groups in the region since 2020.

All of which, put together, will limit economic growth slightly as the region moves into the future.

"I'm hoping we can avoid a recession," Long said. "I think a slowdown is what I like to consider it."