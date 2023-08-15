Ed Christian, who served as an English teacher at East Stroudsburg High School and held the position of head football coach, died on Monday, according to his obituary.

His obituary says Christian’s coaching journey spanned 51 years with the Cavaliers’ football team. He began as an assistant coach in 1967 and eventually became the head coach in 1981, according to his obituary.

Christian’s decision to retire from coaching was motivated by his desire to spend more time with his family, particularly his grandchildren who were active in high school sports, his obituary said.

"Ed Christian’s impact on his students, players, and the East Stroudsburg community was profound. His coaching accomplishments and dedication to education left a lasting legacy that will be remembered by those who had the privilege of knowing him," his obituary said.

The cause of Ed Christian’s death remains undisclosed, his obituary said.