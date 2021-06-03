ORWIGSBURG, Pa. – Emotions ran high inside an Orwigsburg courtroom as state and local police officers, as well as an eyewitness, took the stand during a preliminary hearing for 29-year-old Tamiir Whitted.
Witnesses recounted details of the deadly road rage incident that occurred April 12. That's when police say 38-year-old George Marcincin of Orwigsburg and Whitted of Pottsville got into an argument. Whitted is accused of stabbing Marcincin 19 times on Route 61 in West Brunswick Township.
A hearing was originally scheduled for April but Whitted had yet to secure an attorney. The case is now moving closer to trial.
Whitted appeared in court via video on Thursday, and his attorney was present.
A key eyewitness had to stop numerous times during her testimony as she described what she saw.
She said another witness at the scene urged her to record video of the incident, but she said she chose to use her phone to call 911.
After the hearing, George Marcincin's mother spoke about the witness.
"I wish to thank her from the bottom of my heart that she actually stayed there and asked my son, consoled him a little bit when he was asking for help at the end, and I feel bad for how she feels," said Mary Marcincin.
Nenner says his client was acting in self defense and he plans to use an eyewitness to describe George Marcincin's choice words to Whitted leading up to the stabbing.
"I just hope people have an open mind in this case," Nenner said. "Because today was really about just the commonwealth putting forth enough evidence to hold this case for trial."
Mary Marcincin says even though it was difficult to sit through, the hearing gave her hope that justice will be served during trial.
"I feel confident that they can take it the whole way and get the first degree murder conviction," she said. "I really do."
A very emotional day in the courtroom will lead to a formal arraignment, but the date for that has not been set, officials say.