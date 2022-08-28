MAHONING TWP., Pa. -- A man is behind bars after police said he set a fire that heavily damaged a trucking business in Carbon County Wednesday night.

39-year-old Anthony Dick of Lehighton was arrested and charged with arson and risking a catastrophe.

He's an employee of Estes Express Lines in Mahoning Township. The fire destroyed trailers and damaged a building.

The damage forced the facility to shutdown temporarily.

Police didn't comment on a motive.

Wednesday's fire was the second in less than two weeks.

Authorities have not said if the fires are connected.