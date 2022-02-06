SMITHFIELD TWP., Pa. - Vicky Keeney said the days at her job and home at the Stroudsburg-Pocono Airport are limited.
"I feel like my whole life has been uprooted," said Keeney.
She tells us last month she received a notice that her house would be demolished and she said her employer held a meeting.
"We went to that and we learned that they were shutting the airport down," said Keeney.
Smithfield Township officials discussed plans at a meeting to build on the airport property.
Records show that part of the property was last sold to 3D Printing company Black Buffalo in January for triple the amount of what it was sold for in 2017.
Township meeting minutes from October show a redevelopment proposal which includes a manufacturing operation for 3D constructions printers. The proposal also pitched eventually building housing using the 3D technology. At that October meeting, officials saw a sketch of the proposal but did not take action.
One supervisor objected to the possibility of the airport being shut down for good.
A representative for the developer indicated at that meeting that certain businesses on the property would remain, including a distillery.
Just this past week, the Wolf administration announced that Black Buffalo had purchased more than 100 acres in Smithfield Township and would be building a facility, adding 71 jobs with it.
The governor said he is "thrilled" to welcome the company to Pennsylvania. He said the 3D construction printing operation would make affordable and sustainable housing more accessible.
As for Keeney, she said it is a place she has called home for 12 years.
"Well, I'm losing my home and I'm losing my job," said Keeney.