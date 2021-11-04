PALMERTON, Pa. - An EMT in Carbon County says the ambulance association she works for knew her supervisor sexually assaulted and harassed her, but did nothing about it.
A sexual harassment lawsuit was filed Thursday in federal court against the Palmerton Community Ambulance Association.
The suit, filed by Mobilio Wood law firm in Allentown, comes months after state police filed sexual assault and sexual extortion charges against Gerard "Elvis" Alfano in two separate incidents.
In the lawsuit, the EMT says the first incident happened on a bus trip in 2018, when Alfano, the woman's co-worker at the time, reached his hand down her shorts twice. The advances were unwanted, and the EMT told him to stop and moved her seat on the bus, the suit says.
The EMT notified Alfano's supervisor, but the ambulance association did not investigate the assault, and eventually Alfano was promoted to the EMT's direct supervisor, the suit says.
Several years later, in March 2021, Alfano texted the EMT, saying he would put in a good word for her as she was in the process of applying for a mortgage, in exchange for sexual favors, the suit alleges. She says he also offered her cash instead.
The EMT reported the exchange to two supervisors, but said the complaints were not addressed, and Alfano continued as the woman's direct supervisor, the suit says.
The EMT then filed a police report with Palmerton police, and in May, state police charged Alfano with sexual extortion in the 2021 incident, and indecent assault and harassment in the 2018 incident, according to court records.
After the charges were filed, the ambulance association allowed Alfano to use paid time off, but then retroactively assigned him to administrative duties, continuing to receive full-time pay as he awaits trial, the lawsuit says.
The suit is seeking compensatory and punitive damages for creating a hostile work environment, in which the EMT suffered and continues to suffer emotional distress, humiliation, psychological and emotional harm, the lawsuit says.