"All right here he goes," said Emily Schaffer of the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
She had just released a short-eared barn owl. It was taking a long-awaited trip back into the wild at Stroudsburg's Cherry Valley National Wildlife Refuge.
"I am ecstatic, that could not have gone better. To see him fly off like that," Schaeffer said.
Over the past month, the owl, which is endangered in Pennsylvania, has been in the care of Schaeffer at the Pocono Wildlife Rehabilitation and Education Center.
"You spend your entire year working with squirrels and bunnies. To get such a special creature, to come in and be able to take care of it and have the opportunity to release it is extra special," she said.
Picked up by a hunter in Susquehanna County, the owl had a concussion and bloody nose.
Center director Kathy Uhler says it's only the 4th she's seen in 40 years. She believes because of where it likes to be, a fight with a fox may have landed him with them.
"They spend a lot of time on the ground and are susceptible to all kinds of dangers that tree owls aren't," Uhler said.
A reason why the short-eared owl is endangered here in Pennsylvania is its habitat. The owl needs grasslands. But it's disappearing, whether through development or in other cases new forests allowed to grow back in. Either way it doesn't do well in heavily forested areas.
Since COVID the 100% donation funded center has taken in a record 3,600 animals. But as the owl's flight highlights, some of the rescues rise above the rest.
"Really reminds you that everyone we return to the wild has another chance to keep growing the population," Schaeffer said.