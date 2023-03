People who hike or live near Blue Mountain may notice low-flying airplanes beginning Monday.

The Environmental Protection Agency will spend the next few weeks spraying seeds on the mountain to restore vegetation.

The work is part of the remediation effort for the Palmerton Zinc Pile Superfund Site.

Seeds from 12 species of native grasses and 25 species of native wildflowers will be sprayed onto the land.

Crews will be doing this from March 20 through April 7.