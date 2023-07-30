Essential Utilities Inc. has completed the purchase of Shenandoah's water system for $12 million, extending the company's presence in Pennsylvania.

The Schuylkill County borough's water authority serves about 3,000 customers, so each customer is valued at about $4,000.

Like many municipal systems, Shenandoah's is in debt, and, according to Essential Utilities, in need of investment. Some parts date back to the 1800s. Water loss is estimated at 60%, according to a statement from Essential Utilities. The authority's debt is about $5.5 million.

The company's Aqua Pennsylvania subsidiary will operate Shenandoah's system. More than $23 million in investments are planned over the next 10 years, including $10 million to replace water mains, according to Essential. All full-time employees of the municipal authority were offered jobs by Aqua Pennsylvania.

The investments will increase reliability and water quality, according to Essential, while reducing water loss and improving efficiency.

Earlier this month, the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission approved a settlement for Essential to acquire the authority. The system provides water in Shenandoah and parts of nearby towns (West Mahanoy Township, Mahanoy Township, Butler Township and Girardville Borough, according to a PUB statement.

Essential Utilities is based in Bryn Mawr (Montgomery County) and operates in 10 states. Shares in the company are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol WTRG.

The closing share price Friday was $42.14. The company's market capitalization (share prices times number of outstanding shares) is $11.1 billion.