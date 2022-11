EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A new university center is taking shape at a school in Monroe County.

Officials broke ground Thursday morning on the new facility at East Stroudsburg University.

The old university center, which was built in 1968, was knocked down to make room for it.

The new building will house a large ballroom, bookstore, theater, food court and offices for student clubs.

It's expected to be ready by 2024.