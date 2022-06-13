East Stroudsburg University ESU generic

E. STROUDSBURG, Pa. - A university in the Poconos is getting more grant money to help low income students attend college.

East Stroudsburg University was awarded a $2.5 million grant for its Upward Bound program, the school announced Monday.

Upward Bound helps low income students, many of which would be first-generation college students, attend higher education.

The program has been around for almost 50 years on ESU's campus, and hundreds of students have graduated from the program, the school said.

