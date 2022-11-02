EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - The interim president of East Stroudsburg University is being promoted to full-time leader.

Kenneth Long was unanimously selected by the Board of Governors of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education (PASSHE), the school announced Wednesday.

He was appointed after an extensive national search, ESU said.

He'll be the first Black president of ESU, and the school's 14th leader.

Long took over in July 2020 when Marcia Welsh retired. Before, he was the university's vice president of administration and finance and chief financial officer. He also spent time in administration and finance at Kutztown University.