HARRISBURG, Pa. – A student at East Stroudsburg University won $10,000 and a first place price in the annual State System Startup Challenge sponsored by Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education.

Bucks County native Stelios Melekos, an ESU junior business management student with a concentration in entrepreneurship, created the winning business plan for Blitz Performance LLC, which provides anglers with lures and apparel for both saltwater and freshwater fishing.

The company's products are available to retail customers online and wholesale at tackle shops across five states.

Blitz Performance, the company website says, is committed to building a sense of community around the brand by developing the tools to catch more fish and make the most of anglers' time on the water.

Three students participated in the finals by pitching their plans to a panel of business leaders for a chance to win the funds to support the start-up or growth of their business.

"These students are a great example of the innovation and entrepreneurial spirit that is thriving on our campuses," said State System Board of Governors Chairwoman Cynthia D. Shapira. "The State System Startup Challenge helps the next generation of business leaders to get their start and demonstrates the partnerships between State System universities and the business community."

PSECU funded the $10,000 first place prize and the Pennsylvania Chamber of Business and Industry is providing a complimentary membership and other benefits.