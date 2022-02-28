EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Students in Monroe County closed out the month by helping others in need.
East Stroudsburg University held its eighth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service Monday.
The university teamed up with Stroudsburg-based Street 2 Feet Outreach Center for the event.
Students spent the day bagging and preparing donated items that will be given to the shelter.
Some folks also wrote words of encouragement to show their support.
"This is actually very wonderful, honestly. It may seem like a little, but a little bit goes a long way, it helps a lot of people, and it encourages more people to do what is happening right now," said East Stroudsburg University senior Jalen Rose.
Some of the donated items included food, toiletries, protective masks, scarves and other clothing.