EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Dozens of students at East Stroudsburg University rolled up their sleeves Tuesday to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

The university offered the vaccine free to students.

It is not required but strongly encouraged.

About 100 students registered to get vaccinated. Walk-ins were also accepted.

A university spokesperson said they are also encouraging students to wear masks on campus to keep everyone safe.

