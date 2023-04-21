EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. – East Stroudsburg University will inaugurate its 14th president at a ceremony next week.

Kenneth Long was appointed president of ESU by the board of governors for the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education in November 2022. Long served as interim president since July 2020, upon the retirement of Marcia G. Welsh, who was president since 2012.

The inauguration will occur Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m. The theme is "Creating Opportunities: Community, Engagement, and Belonging," which the school says reflects ESU's "130-year history of access to affordable education, engagement with the community, and a campus environment where everyone can belong."

The event will take place at the Abeloff Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of ESU. It will also be available via livestream.