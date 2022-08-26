EAST STROUDSBURG, Pa. - Students and faculty returned to the East Stroudsburg University campus on Thursday and Friday. A release from the University says 995 freshman and transfer students living on campus moved into the halls.

The University says approximately 1,965 students will be living on ESU's campus this year. Classes begin on Monday.

ESU Interim President Kenneth Long says enrollment numbers for new students coming to ESU are back to pre-pandemic levels.

The University is also revealing plans for a new University Center that will be ready by Fall 2024.

The center will house a large ballroom, bookstore, theater, food court, and offices for student clubs, University officials confirm.

The 156,233-gross-square-foot four-story building will replace the University Center built in 1968, a media release writes.

The building is designed to be energy efficient and environmentally friendly. Once the center is open, the university says it will demolish the existing University Center and current computing center and convert that area into green space that includes an amphitheater so students can congregate outside.

The project is expected to cost about $76.4 million and will be paid for partly with capital funding through the state. Other funding will come from existing student fees.